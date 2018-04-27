Ohio school district to arm teachers, unanimous vote by school board

EMBED </>More Videos

One Ohio school distriict votes to let teachers carry concealed guns. (KTRK)

MADISON, Ohio --
Madison, Ohio's school board has given the green light to arm teachers, staff and administrators to protect students.

The move left parents and community members seemingly split on the issue.

The resolution allows teachers and staff to carry a gun, as long as they have a valid permit and active shooter training annually.

However, the school board's decision is not sitting well with some parents.

"Studies have shown time and time again, that the more weapons we add into a community, the less secure, the less safe it is," claimed mother Sandra Ison.

Some community members are praising the board for their attempts to improve safety.

"if you people want to protest something why don't you go to the state level and protest God being taken out of our system that's what's created all of this," said resident Connie Back.

Also in attendance at the school board meeting were several students who were punished by the school system for walking out while protesting gun violence.

According to WLWT-TV, one of the students at the meeting is a victim of gun violence.

The district declined to say when the teachers and staff would be able to start carrying weapons to work.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsteachersu.s. & worldOhio
Top Stories
Man hit and killed while trying to help stranger
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Man springs into action to detain suspected purse snatcher
Residents terrorized by food vandal near Museum District
341 people arrested, $1M in drugs seized during 3-month operation
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Show More
Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies from April 28-30
Digital Deal of the Day
Texans single-game tickets go on sale today
Spring mom fights to find missing daughter 8 years later
Crews working to repair water main break in downtown Houston
More News