SYDNEY, Australia (KTRK) --A woman from the U.S. is set to appear in an Australian courtroom after she allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine in her shoes.
Officers at Sydney Airport said they found four and a half pounds of drugs in her luggage, clothing and makeup, as well.
The cocaine was found after the woman was selected for a baggage screening, airport officials said.
The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, arrived from Los Angeles.
She's facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.
