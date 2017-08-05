Officials: Woman used shoes to conceal 4 pounds of cocaine

Australian officials said the American woman was allegedly traveling with four pounds of cocaine. (KTRK)

SYDNEY, Australia (KTRK) --
A woman from the U.S. is set to appear in an Australian courtroom after she allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine in her shoes.

Officers at Sydney Airport said they found four and a half pounds of drugs in her luggage, clothing and makeup, as well.

The cocaine was found after the woman was selected for a baggage screening, airport officials said.

The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, arrived from Los Angeles.

She's facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.

