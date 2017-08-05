EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1743546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1158584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carrot-shaped packages filled with pot were found among a load of real produce in south Texas.

A woman from the U.S. is set to appear in an Australian courtroom after she allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine in her shoes.Officers at Sydney Airport said they found four and a half pounds of drugs in her luggage, clothing and makeup, as well.The cocaine was found after the woman was selected for a baggage screening, airport officials said.The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, arrived from Los Angeles.She's facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.