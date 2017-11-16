Firefighters are trying to account for the person who lived in a home destroyed by a massive fire in Pasadena.The house on Sigma Street caught fire around 2 Thursday morning.The flames were so intense that the roof collapsed.Two cats were killed by the fire but emergency crews were able to save one cat.The Pasadena Fire Marshall says they are still trying to determine the whereabouts of one person who lived in the house.The cause of the fire is not known.