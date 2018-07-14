Officials: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
UPDATE: Deputies say Jabez Wiggins has been found safe and reunited with his family.
=========================

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy has been identified as Jabez Wiggins.


Deputies said they are searching the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender, where the child was reportedly spotted last night.

Wiggins measures 3'9" and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt with the number 23 on front.

Anyone with information on Wiggins' whereabouts is urged to call authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing boyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News