Officials: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

If you have any information on Jabez Wiggins, please approach me or one of our @HCSOTexas Deputies at 5619 Aldine Bender or call 713-221-6000. pic.twitter.com/UAENIRTx5V — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 14, 2018

=========================The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing boy.According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy has been identified as Jabez Wiggins.Deputies said they are searching the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender, where the child was reportedly spotted last night.Wiggins measures 3'9" and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt with the number 23 on front.Anyone with information on Wiggins' whereabouts is urged to call authorities.