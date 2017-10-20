Officer shoots suspect after woman fatally stabbed in north Houston apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A north Houston stabbing suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north Houston.

According to investigators, the situation began after a man called authorities and claimed he had just killed his wife in their apartment in the 5800 block of North Shepherd.

Upon arrival, officers said they encountered a man with a knife who refused to drop his weapon. The man reportedly threatened to stab himself before running back into the apartment and closing the door.

Shots were then fired, and the suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann with an unknown number of gunshot wounds. It's not clear what prompted the officers to fire.

The suspect's condition is not known.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the suspect is the woman's husband.

Related Topics:
stabbingofficer involved shootinggun violencehomicide investigationhouston police departmentdomestic violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
No missing kids match toddler found on Galveston beach
Astros defeat Yankees 7-1, tie series at 3-3
26 vehicles involved in I-10 accident in Chambers Co.
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
FEMA holding Harvey relief job fair Saturday
HPD: 1 dead in drive-by shooting in NE Houston
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
Show More
1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8
No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic
FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors
3 arrested after shooting after white nationalist speech
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
More News
Top Video
HPD: 1 dead in drive-by shooting in NE Houston
Houston unites to fight Harvey with fashion
Houston Astros 'super fan' loving deep playoff run
Pearland takes on Dawson in Game of the Week
More Video