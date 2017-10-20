A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north Houston.According to investigators, the situation began after a man called authorities and claimed he had just killed his wife in their apartment in the 5800 block of North Shepherd.Upon arrival, officers said they encountered a man with a knife who refused to drop his weapon. The man reportedly threatened to stab himself before running back into the apartment and closing the door.Shots were then fired, and the suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann with an unknown number of gunshot wounds. It's not clear what prompted the officers to fire.The suspect's condition is not known.The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the suspect is the woman's husband.