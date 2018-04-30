Officer-involved shooting outside Pasadena gas station

A sergeant on scene says a @LaPortePolice officer was involved in a shooting here in Pasadena. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gCzRt2dgQF — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 30, 2018

Pasadena and La Porte police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.It happened outside a gas station at Red Bluff and Pasadena Blvd Monday morning.The shooting involved one La Porte officer.Police tape can be seen blocking the parking lot and traffic is being rerouted from the area.It is not clear if any suspects are still on the run.