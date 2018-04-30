Officer-involved shooting outside Pasadena gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

One La Porte officer involved in shooting outside Pasadena gas station. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena and La Porte police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened outside a gas station at Red Bluff and Pasadena Blvd Monday morning.

The shooting involved one La Porte officer.

Police tape can be seen blocking the parking lot and traffic is being rerouted from the area.

It is not clear if any suspects are still on the run.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia is at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootinggas stationPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment complex dryer died from electrocution
Couple attacked cab driver and tried to force him into trunk
Family identifies 1 of 2 men killed in illegal gambling room
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Victim in Facebook Live shooting speaks first word
Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call before retirement
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
Show More
Missing trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
Fmr. President Barack Obama to attend Rice Univ. event
'You tried to kill me': Officer confronts man who shot him
Family of newlywed sues American Airlines for her death
Prom-going teen has unusual request for help from firefighters
More News