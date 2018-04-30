Officer-involved shooting outside Pasadena gas station

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Pasadena and La Porte police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
It happened outside a gas station at Red Bluff and Pasadena Blvd Monday morning.
A sergeant on scene says a @LaPortePolice officer was involved in a shooting here in Pasadena. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gCzRt2dgQF— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 30, 2018
The shooting involved one La Porte officer.
Police tape can be seen blocking the parking lot and traffic is being rerouted from the area.
Crime scene unit is on scene. https://t.co/kXkXv4eWiQ #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qUrQ36RJnr— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 30, 2018
It is not clear if any suspects are still on the run.
