You can see damage to the back of the Houston police squad car. Heavy damage to the Chevy Malibu involved.

A Houston police officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of his patrol car Saturday morning.Investigators say an officer was pulled over on the North Freeway between Airline and North Main, helping tow a vehicle, when the driver of a Chevy Malibu slammed into the back of his patrol car.According to reports, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m.The Houston Police Department officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the driver of the Chevy Malibu showed signs of impairment and was arrested on the scene.