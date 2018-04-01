A Fulshear police officer is recovering from his wounds after a chase involving a robbery suspect took a scary turn Sunday morning.Fulshear Police Department received reports from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office about a group of suspects breaking into vehicles near the Cross Creek Ranch area.Deputies said the thieves were making their way to the Fulshear area, and gave Fulshear deputies a description of the suspects vehicle.Officers were able to pull over the suspect's near Cross Creek Bend and Blanco Ridge and search the vehicle.According to reports, officers found several stolen items inside the vehicle, and after questioning the suspects the driver attempted to flee the scene.The officer ran behind the suspect, but tripped on a curb and hit his head on the ground, reports say.Police say the suspect then jumped into a lake and attempted to swim away, but officers used their flashlights to track the suspect in the water and take him into custody.The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.