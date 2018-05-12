WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin --Video of a 17-year-old being punched in the head by an officer during an arrest is going viral.
Cell phone video recorded by Tyrone Jackson shows the takedown in the parking lot of a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
In the video, a security guard and a Wauwatosa officer can been seen struggling to arrest a teenager. The teen is struck multiple times before the officer is able to secure the boy's hands behind his back.
Jackson told WITI-TV he had just left the mall when he began recording the video.
He said he knows two of the teens in the group from his neighborhood, and noticed they were being followed by a mall security guard.
When a police officer showed up, he started filming.
"The officer got out of the car and said 'I said stop,' and got in front of the young man, and next thing you know he's like, 'Let me go!'"
Jackson began recording just in time to catch the punch.
"I heard it, and I was about like 10 feet back. I heard it ... he went down right away," Jackson said.
Wauwatosa police said the teen was with a group of four others who were acting disorderly and causing a disturbance.
Police said additional video shows the officer tried to speak with the boy and the teen began "to physically fight with the officer who was trying to legally detain the suspect."
Jackson says the arrest did not feel right.
"I knew it was wrong, that punch was wrong," he said. "If it was just a tussling, trying to get him down, okay that would be something different. But the punch to the face, twice, to a minor, it was something serious to me."
In a statement, Wauwatosa Police Captain Brian Weber said the department will "thoroughly review" the incident.
The 17-year-old was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.