NEW YORK CITY --At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured when a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the West Side Highway Tuesday.
Here's what we know about the victims.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry has confirmed "Argentine citizens died" in the attack, but it hasn't said how many. A statement says the Argentine Consulate in New York is working with local officials to identify the victims of the terror attack.
The statement says the Argentine government "is deeply shocked" by what happened, saying "Argentina reaffirms its strongest condemnation of terrorist acts and violence in all its manifestations and reiterates the need to deepen the fight against this scourge."
The deputy Prime Minister of Belgium also tweeted that a Belgian citizen was killed and three others injured.
Authorities said five survivors were taken to Bellevue and eight to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. It is believed at least three are in critical condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.