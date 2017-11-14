18yo driver killed in #Magnolia overnight. So sad. He wasn’t done living. Here’s what we know so far. Live 5-7 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/dPQ60a066S — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 14, 2017

An 18-year-old was killed when his Chevy Tahoe flipped on SH-249 northbound in Montgomery County.It happened just past Wood Trace in an area between Magnolia and Tomball just after 9 Monday night.Investigators say the teen in the SUV and another vehicle with his friends were heading north on 249 when the 18-year-old lost control and flipped his vehicle.Both vehicles were going fast at the time of the wreck, but it's unclear if they were traveling over the speed limit.A trauma nurse heading home from work witnessed the accident and tried to revive the victim but was unsuccessful.The victim's name has not been released.