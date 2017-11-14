Nurse tries to revive 18-year-old after deadly crash in Tomball

EMBED </>More Videos

A nurse tried to revive an 18-year-old involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County but was too late. (KTRK)

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old was killed when his Chevy Tahoe flipped on SH-249 northbound in Montgomery County.

Courtney Fischer is live at the scene of the crash and will have updates all morning on ABC13.

It happened just past Wood Trace in an area between Magnolia and Tomball just after 9 Monday night.

Investigators say the teen in the SUV and another vehicle with his friends were heading north on 249 when the 18-year-old lost control and flipped his vehicle.

Both vehicles were going fast at the time of the wreck, but it's unclear if they were traveling over the speed limit.



A trauma nurse heading home from work witnessed the accident and tried to revive the victim but was unsuccessful.

The victim's name has not been released.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
car crashtruck crashteen killedTomballMagnoliaMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and high heels climbs fence
Police chase ends with truck crashing into church
Key eye test part of free diabetes screenings at UH
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Burglars target Harvey victims for newly replaced items
Man injured in drive-by shooting in north Houston
Show More
Abducted 3-year-old found safe in La Grange
Boil water notice issued for areas of Chambers County
2 children ejected when trucks crash in Atascocita
Houston man stumbles upon painting worth millions
Fort Bend ISD teachers say two students attacked them
More News
Top Video
Police chase ends with truck crashing into church
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
DIY: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
More Video