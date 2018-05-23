KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Katy ISD administrators say there is no threat to Cinco Ranch Junior High after a post that surfaced on social media fueled rumors.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning, the district said that the incident stemmed from a post made by a former Cinco Ranch Junior High student with the message, "Wednesday gone be litty."
The incident was originally reported Monday night.
According to the school's principal Elizabeth Nicklas, some students took that as a threat against Cinco Ranch Junior High.
Katy ISD police were then notified and investigated the claim.
Authorities found that there was no threat to the school and that students and staff are not in danger. However, there is an extra police presence on campus.
Although there was no evidence found to suggest a future threat, school officials and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office are urging Cinco Ranch Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School students to stop sharing the post.
The letter also said, in part, "We would like for parents to take this opportunity to talk with their children about the implications of posting questionable material on social media and that all images or words are taken seriously. An open line of communication is always the best tool to detect and prevent any actions that may harm others."
The district noted that it did take action with the former student believed to be responsible for the post.
School officials also said that some parents chose to keep their students home from school Wednesday due to the rumors.
Nicklas said that if the rumors are, in fact, the reason that a child stayed home, the absence will be excused.
The district added that "if an absence resulted in a child missing a high school credit final, arrangements should be made with the teacher of that course to have the exam made up by this Friday. If the absence resulted in a child missing a unit test or non-high school credit final, the grade can be excused and the final average will be calculated without penalty. However, if the child would like to take the test, it can also be made up either Thursday or Friday. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your child's counselor or assistant principal for assistance."
Multiple threats have been made against Houston area schools in the days following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.
As a result, the surrounding districts have shared what they're doing to increase security measures.
Katy ISD stated that the district and school officials from every campus regularly address emergency situations and conduct the appropriate emergency preparedness drills. There will also be an increased presence of Katy ISD police officers.