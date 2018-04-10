No survivors after small plane crashed on Arizona golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament. (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) --
Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.

ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.


At least six people are reported dead. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down in Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on site and investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot as man fires into apartment with kids inside
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Children rescued from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Family of man killed at restaurant no strangers to tragedy
Show More
Get free breakfast at McDonald's for STAAR test
Family claims American Airlines shipped their dog to wrong city
Verlander's 9Ks heat up Astros to 2-0 win vs. Twins
Digital Deal of the Day
Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
More News