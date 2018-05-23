No one dies as jet skids off runway in Honduras

JUSTIN DOOM
All six people aboard a jet that crashed off a Honduras runway and nearly broke in half have survived.

Five Americans -- four passengers and a crew member -- and a Venezuelan crew member all were rescued after their Gulfstream apparently overshot the runway in Tegucigalpa, the nation's capital.

The four passengers work for EZCORP, the second-largest owner of U.S. pawn shops. Three -- Bob Kasenter, Blair Powell and Nicole Swies -- were treated and released with minor injuries. Joe Rotunda suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung and was transported to a local hospital.

"The company is coordinating to make sure the employees and crew are receiving proper medical attention," EZCORP said in a statement.

The jet had embarked from Austin, Texas, where the company is headquartered.

First responders were seen on video helping save those aboard the plane.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said via Twitter that those injured were in stable condition.

