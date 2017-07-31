TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Case against former jail sergeants accused of leaving inmate in cell for weeks dismissed

The case against two former jail sergeants accused of allowing horrendous conditions at the Harris County Jail has been dismissed.

Ricky Wilson and John Figaroa were indicted for their alleged role in keeping an inmate in his cell for weeks without being let out.


A Harris County judged dismissed the case when prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that the statute of limitations had expired for the charges, Figaroa's attorney said.

RELATED: Criminal investigation into inmate found in cell amid bugs, trash, feces


With the dismissal, no one will be held criminally responsible for the jail conditions.

Terry Goodwin was found in that cell on Oct. 10, 2013. He was found among piles of trash, swarms of bugs and his own feces.

The cell may not have have been opened for up to two months, sources told ABC13 Investigates. They said a sign attached to the outside of the cell door instructed guards not to open it. Food in Styrofoam containers was pushed in by guards through a slit in the door and the refuse was never collected, sources said.

Goodwin's mother said she was disheartened and disappointed with the news Monday.

Figaroa's attorney Tommy LaFon successfully argued that prosecutors failed to present a valid indictment within a two-year statute of limitation after the case was transferred from another court.

