NEWS

YouTube video leads to St. Charles biker's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

A video posted on YouTube led to the arrest of a St. Charles man accused of fleeing from police, running red lights and speeding at more than 140 miles per hour. (WLS)

By
ST. CHARLES, Illinois --
A video posted on YouTube led to the arrest of a St. Charles man accused of fleeing from police, running red lights and speeding at more than 140 miles per hour.

Brian Bianco, 23, has been charged with multiple felonies, including fleeing police. Police said they identified the driver by matching the arm tattoos seen in the video.

The alleged encounter, which happened last week on a busy road in west suburban St. Charles, was captured on Bianco's helmet-mounted camera, according to police.

The video shows the rider speeding away from a traffic stop and ignoring red lights.

"The top speed we saw on that speedometer was 143 miles per hour. And that's a well-traveled road. That's a very busy intersection," said Deputy Chief David Kintz, St. Charles Police Department.

Police said they arrested Bianco after the video was posted on YouTube. A tip from the public led them to Bianco's social media pages, which police said showed him with arm tattoos matching those in the video.

"In this case, it made it very easy for us to find out who the person was and arrest him for it," Kintz said.

The video is part of a compilation showing what appears to be the same rider in a separate encounter with Chicago police. A group of bikers eludes an officer, at one point turning around when the street is blocked, riding into oncoming traffic and swerving around several vehicles.

"I don't think they think about the 'what ifs.' They think about the moment. And that's extremely dangerous," said Kintz.

Bianco has been released from custody after posting 10 percent of a $40,000 bond. ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to him for comment, but got no answer at his home Thursday night.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmotorcyclescontroversial videoyoutubearrestIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bill Cosby: Inside his career and courtroom drama
Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police
Addict's obituary includes her poem about drug battle
Roof company offering free assault rifles for business
More News
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free assault rifles for business
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Show More
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
Soccer league orders no yelling by parents
More News
Top Video
Addict's obituary includes her poem about drug battle
Triple amputee excels at Warrior Games
Roof company offering free assault rifles for business
Bill Cosby: Inside his career and courtroom drama
More Video