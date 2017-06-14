NEWS

YouTube star Austin Jones' fan base drops amid child porn charges

Austin Jones' once-adoring fan base is dropping by the hundreds and a social media firestorm has started.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO --
A suburban YouTube music star is accused of asking teen fans to send him sexually explicit videos.

Austin Jones' scheduled court hearing Wednesday was postponed to Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. But already, his once-adoring fan base is dropping by the hundreds and a social media firestorm has started.

Jones remains in federal custody facing two counts of child pornography charges. Prosecutors say he coerced underage fans to send him sexually explicit videos.

"It's just shocking to hear. I had no idea something like this was happening right down the street from where I live," neighbor Joseph Costa said.

Neighbors said Jones lived in a Bloomingdale home with his family.

"I went to school with their daughter that passed away and not too long ago their house caught on fire. So yeah, they had some bad luck in the past and my heart goes out for their mom," Costa said.

ABC 7 Chicago stopped by Jones' home, but no one answered. The home is just around the corner from an elementary school.

This was not the first time the singer has faced these accusations. Two years ago, Jones posted a video apologizing after he had young fans send videos of themselves twerking.

"Asking fans for those things, it was because I was desperate for attention--desperate for reassurance," Jones said in the video posted on his YouTube channel. "I was young, I was stupid. I wasn't thinking clearly. Over time I've began to see it was wrong and I shouldn't have done it."

Jones was arrested Monday at O'Hare after returning from concerts in Poland.

If convicted, he could face a minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.
