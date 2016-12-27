NEWS

Young woman fatally shot in west Houston

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A young woman was fatally shot on the 600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway Monday night.

Houston Police Department homicide reports that an young Asian female was shot in the shoulder at the Camden Holly Springs Apartments.

Residents heard something that sounded like a firecracker or a muffled pop and a few ran out and found her in the street.

They attempted to do CPR and called 911.

