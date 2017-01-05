NEWS

Young man calls family to say he's been shot
Raw video shows the scene where a man was fatally shot in southwest Houston overnight (KTRK)

A young man shot overnight was able to provide a clue to his family right before he died.

Investigators said a Hispanic man, about 17 to 21 years old, was walking alone on Sands Point last night, near Burning Tree Drive.

At around 7:05pm, a red pickup truck with dark tinted windows slowed down. Someone inside rolled down the window, and shot the man three or four times.

The truck sped off, leaving the man behind to die on the darkened street.

Before the victim died, he managed to call a family member and described the truck involved in his death.

The man's family called police, and gave them the description of the truck.

Investigators are now looking for the truck, possibly a red Dodge or Chevrolet.

A security guard told detectives there is high traffic for gang activity in the area, but so far, investigators are unable to say whether this shooting is gang related.
