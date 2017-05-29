SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) --When a Florida family decided to take a dive in their backyard pool, an unexpected -- and quite large -- guest decided to ruin the plans.
Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office were called to a home after an eight-foot alligator was found at the bottom of the pool.
Wildlife officials called a trapper who removed the gator.
"Because no two days on patrol are ever the same," Sarasota County deputies wrote on Facebook.
Oh, the joys of Memorial Day weekend in Florida.
