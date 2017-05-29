NEWS

Umm, that's not suppose to be there: Alligator found in bottom of Florida pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Alligator found in bottom of family pool in Sarasota, Fla. (KTRK)

SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) --
When a Florida family decided to take a dive in their backyard pool, an unexpected -- and quite large -- guest decided to ruin the plans.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office were called to a home after an eight-foot alligator was found at the bottom of the pool.

Wildlife officials called a trapper who removed the gator.

"Because no two days on patrol are ever the same," Sarasota County deputies wrote on Facebook.

Oh, the joys of Memorial Day weekend in Florida.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsalligatoru.s. & worldviral videoviralswimmingpool
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manchester police release new image of bombing suspect with blue suitcase
Ceiling collapses at apartments in west Houston
Dozens of people hospitalized during 2017 Sunset Music Festival
Police: Mom locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
More News
Top Stories
Astros defeat Twins in historic comeback
Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy constable killed in crash
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Police: Man accused of killing boyfriend then self
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Show More
Ceiling collapses at apartments in west Houston
Parachute accident that killed Navy SEAL under investigation
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his centennial
Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo in England
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen
More News
Top Video
President Trump offers tribute to service members
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists
Simple tips to better composting waste
More Video