Wrong way driver causes fatal crash

Investigators said the driver of truck was heading the wrong-way on the west Sam Houston Tollway when he struck a car..

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are investigating a fatal crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

Investigators said the driver of truck was heading the wrong-way on the west Sam Houston Tollway at 59 northbound.

Deputies said the truck struck a car and that caused a secondary accident. The car was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the car died. His passenger, a woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She's now listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. He was also listed in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and whether the wrong-way driver was under the influence. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been contacted and will determine whether any charges are filed.

The driver of the secondary crash was not hurt.

