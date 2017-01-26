U.S. & WORLD

Iceland, world's safest country, in shock over rare murder

Iceland, ranked the world's most peaceful country, is reeling after police said a young woman was murdered.

LONDON --
Iceland, ranked the world's most peaceful country, is reeling after police said a young woman whose body was found on a beach was murdered.

Gunnar Runar Sveinejornsson, spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, said Birna Brjansdottir, 20, went missing on Jan. 14 after a night out with friends.

He says her body was found near the capital after a week-long search. Her shoes were found earlier at a nearby town called Hafnarfjordur.

Two men from Greenland aged in their 20s are in police custody after being airlifted by police helicopter from a fishing trawler, Sveinejornsson says. No charges have been laid.

Murders are rare in Iceland, with a population of 331,000. The country tops the Institute for Economics and Peace's global peace index.
