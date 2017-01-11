NEWS

Worker foils would-be robbers attempted heist at jewelry shop
An overnight employee foiled an attempted jewel heist at a Richmond Avenue office building, police say.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The owner of a local jewelry shop says thieves were after diamonds during an attempted heist caught on camera.

"Security should be stepped up in this building anyway," Sergio Nuncio said.

Nuncio is the owner of Jonathan's Fine Jewelers, located on the fourth floor of the Diamond Building on Richmond Avenue.

He says once the two men were inside of the building, they tried to break into the store from the fifth floor. An employee who was working during the morning foiled the plan.

"He came out to see what was going on and saw those two guys standing there," Nuncio said. "He called the cops and they took off running."

The two left the business empty-handed.

Nuncio is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

"I think everyone in this building is beefing up their security and I think they're going to take advantage of the gun laws," he added. "Everyone's going to start packing."
