Woodlands man held in Dominican Republic prison for more than a year found not guilty

Larry Davis was accused of helping smuggle drugs into the country aboard the ship "The Precon Express 1." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Woodlands man held in a Dominican Republic prison for more than a year has been found not guilty of drug smuggling charges. He is expected to be released sometime in the next 48 hours.

Larry Davis was accused of helping smuggle drugs into the country aboard the ship "The Precon Express 1."

He was held in Najayo prison awaiting trial on narcotics charges but was found not guilty.

Davis was facing up to 20 years in prison.

A three judge panel found him not guilty but the court is waiting to see if the Dominican Republic government will appeal the verdict.

ABC13 spoke with the Davis family in March as they prepared for trial.

Davis said he and his father had leased the ship to another company. He said he received a call from the lessee telling him there was an inspection issue. There was no mention of drugs.

According to Davis, he flew to the Dominican Republic, only then to find out about the large shipment of drugs found on board. He was arrested and put in jail.

There's no word on when he could return to The Woodlands.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Family fights to get man back to The Woodlands after year in Dominican Republic prison
Family working to save father stuck in foreign prison for a year.


