In the early morning hours when waste trucks dump their loads at transfer stations in the Bronx, police responded to a call at that human remains were discovered."I actually ran two loads out of here, and when I came back for the third one, I found that they had closed the gates, and I saw police cars coming up. I jumped out and asked the workers what was going on - they told me they found the body of a female," said worker Elias Rodriguez.According to police investigators, officers discovered the torso and leg of an unidentified adult female.The discovery brought out several dozen investigators and the Medical Examiner's office.Investigators were also looking at several of the large tractor trailer trucks that may have dumped waste nearby.Trash that was already shipped in containers to three facilities in the Bronx and two in New Jersey was secured by police and will be searched."It was in the dump floor where the garbage trucks come in and they dump the garbage," Rodriguez added.What is not known is whether the woman is from the New York area or was brought in from outside the area."It is not easy to say, because so many companies come here to dump from all five boroughs, and usually it's private garbage, not city garbage," said Rodriguez.There have been no arrests.The investigation is ongoing and K-9s remain at the scene to sort through the debris.An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and possibly identify the woman.