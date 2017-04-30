LANCASTER COUNTY, South Carolina (KTRK) --A South Carolina woman's intense gaze in her mugshot is drawing eyes all around the internet.
Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was arrested last week after she and another man entered a home and attempted to rob a victim inside, according to police.
In her haunting mugshot, the whites of Varn's eyes appear to be unusually brown, their color accentuated by her fair skin and blonde hair.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Varn faces kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage charges. As of Friday, she remained in jail without bond.
SEE ALSO: Infamous 'hot felon' makes runway debut in New York Fashion Week
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff