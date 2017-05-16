A woman's small dog was attacked and killed by another dog at the popular dog park on Allen Parkway, according to BARC.Latrice Wynne said she and her small Yorkie were inside the section of Johnny Steele Dog Park designated for large dogs because her friend was there with her large dog.Wynne said she has done this multiple times with no problems in the past.Wynne said she watched her dog being attacked and killed by a large dog on May 6."The owner of the dog was there trying to get her dog off of Princess and he bit down on the top of her head and just crushed her skull," Wynne said. "And just hearing that and then her eyes bulged out like a cartoon character -- I immediately just fell to the ground."Bystanders called police, who then called Houston's BARC animal enforcement division.BARC Assistant Deputy Director Ashtyn Rivet said this incident is a civil matter."For many of us, they're like our children but in the state of Texas they are considered property," Rivet said.BARC employees can investigate cases like this and possibly place restrictions on dogs deemed aggressive. However in this case, the owner of the dog who attacked the small dog does not live within city limits. Rivet said BARC cannot take any action against owners who do not live in Houston.Wynne wants dog owners to carefully consider whether or not their dogs are fit to be around other dogs safely."People need to know their dog's temperament and if your dog is aggressive, do not bring them to the dog park," Wynne added.