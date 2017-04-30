Surveillance video shows just how fast car thieves can strike as a woman had her car taken from a Chicago car wash.The victim told ABC13 sister station ABC7 that another vehicle followed her into that car wash last Saturday at Grand and Oakley avenues. Someone then jumped from the other car into hers and sped off as she tried to pay.Police confirm they are investigating an auto theft at the car wash. The victim said her car was found later with thousands of dollars of damage.