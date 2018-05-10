Woman's body recovered from pond but no evidence of gator attack: Officials

BILL HUTCHINSON
A woman's body was recovered from an alligator-infested pond in Orlando, Florida, this morning, about 24 hours after a witness called 911 to report a person failing in the water and screaming "it bit me," officials said.

The body of the unidentified woman described as being in her 20s was discovered in a retention pond by Orange County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit officers about 7:30 a.m., said Jeff Williamson, a sheriff's office spokesman.

Williamson said no bite marks or any other evidence that the woman had been attacked by an alligator were found on her body, leading investigators to believe she possibly drowned.

The sheriff's office had not received a missing-person report matching the description of the woman and Williamson said she might have been homeless. He said clothing was found on the bank and investigators are trying to determine if they belong to the woman.

"We have some idea of who we think it may be," Williamson said during a news conference this morning. "It may take a few hours to confirm that."

Authorities launched a search on Wednesday after Eric Wolfe, whose fenced-in backyard abuts the pond, called 911 to report seeing a person in apparent distress in the water.

Wolfe told ABC station WFTV in Orlando that the person, who he initially thought was a teenage boy, "was just kind of fighting to stay above" the waterline and then sank and disappeared.

"The only thing I could hear was 'Something bit me!' and then screaming," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said he had seen at least four alligators in the pond in recent days, including a bull gator about seven or eight feet long.

About 50 members of the sheriff's office, including Marine Unit deputies and divers, searched the 6 to 8 feet deep pond for hours on Wednesday. The search was suspended due to darkness Wednesday night.

The body was discovered shortly after the search resumed this morning.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Warehouse full of pallets burns in NW Harris County
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Body found in retention pond where teen possibly attacked by alligator
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Weather rewind: Storms blow out windows in downtown Houston
Show More
Alleged drunk driver arrested after police chase in Pearland
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment
More News