Woman's body found along Highway 59

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --Deputies are on the scene where a woman's body was found along the highway in Fort Bend County.
The body was found just after 2:30am near Richmond on Highway 59.
Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle. They are now looking for a red car or SUV with damage.
One northbound lane is getting by off FM 762 and Williams Way as deputies investigate.
Investigators are speaking to a witness.
There's no word on what may have happened before she was hit.
