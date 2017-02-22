Woman's body found along Highway 59

Deputies are on the scene where a woman's body was found along the highway in Fort Bend County.The body was found just after 2:30am near Richmond on Highway 59.Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle. They are now looking for a red car or SUV with damage.One northbound lane is getting by off FM 762 and Williams Way as deputies investigate.Investigators are speaking to a witness.There's no word on what may have happened before she was hit.Stay with ABC13 as this story develops.