Woman's body found along Highway 59 after being hit by vehicle

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --
Deputies are on the scene where a woman's body was found along the highway in Fort Bend County.

The body was found just after 2:30am near Richmond on Highway 59.

Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle. They are now looking for a red car or SUV with damage.

One northbound lane is getting by off FM 762 and Williams Way as deputies investigate.

Investigators are speaking to a witness.

There's no word on what may have happened before she was hit.

Stay with ABC13 as this story develops.

