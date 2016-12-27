HOUSTON (KTRK) --HPD homicide officers are investigating after a woman's dead body was found in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Woman's body dumped on the side of the road just feet away from where kids play at Fonde Park. Details on @abc13houston at 11 pic.twitter.com/UteGTQoMow— Foti Kallergis (@FotiKallergis) December 27, 2016
The woman's body was discovered around 6am, just feet away from where kids play at the park.
Houston detectives are on the scene along with a Harris County medical examiner's team.
The woman has not yet been identified.
