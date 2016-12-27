NEWS

Woman's body found near SE Houston park
HPD homicide are investigating a woman's body that was found dead in southeast Houston Tuesday morning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
HPD homicide officers are investigating after a woman's dead body was found in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.


The woman's body was discovered around 6am, just feet away from where kids play at the park.

Houston detectives are on the scene along with a Harris County medical examiner's team.

The woman has not yet been identified.

