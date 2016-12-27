BREAKING NEWS: Woman's body dumped on the side of the road just feet away from where kids play at Fonde Park. Details on @abc13houston at 11 pic.twitter.com/UteGTQoMow — Foti Kallergis (@FotiKallergis) December 27, 2016

HPD homicide officers are investigating after a woman's dead body was found in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.The woman's body was discovered around 6am, just feet away from where kids play at the park.Houston detectives are on the scene along with a Harris County medical examiner's team.The woman has not yet been identified.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.