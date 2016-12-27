NEWS

Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) --
A woman was shot and killed by Brazoria County deputies when she raised a pistol in the direction of officers, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

SkyEye is on the way to the scene.


The woman, whose name hasn't been released arrived to the Summerwind Apartments around 1:15 p.m., a news release said.

She was told to drop the pistol, but the orders were not adhered to, the release said. Two deputies then opened fire, killing the woman. A gun was recovered on the scene, according to police.

The motive is not yet clear for why the woman had a gun.

