NEWS

Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder

EMBED </>More Videos

East Bay police say a woman admitted that she intentionally gave meth to a toddler playing in the park -- a disturbing crime involving drugs and a two-year-old. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, California --
East Bay police say a woman admitted that she intentionally gave meth to a toddler playing in the park -- a disturbing crime involving drugs and a two-year-old.

Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was arrested Monday.

"She just walked up to him and grabbed him...she just stuck her hands in his mouth," said Jamison, who didn't want to show his face. He knew what happened Monday.

Police say Thomas put meth into a little boy's mouth as he played at the People's Park Playground. The boy's nanny called for help.

"It was kind of messed up," Jamison said. "She's not a very good person. She steals everyone's stuff. She runs around talking to herself. She's crazy."

Park regulars say they know Thomas. Police also know Thomas, who they say lives in the park, alone. She's been busted for trespassing, indecent exposure and probation violations.
Those who pass by People's Park daily are horrified.

"It's really sad, that's what it is. Very sad -- along with a lot of stuff that probably happens here in the park," said Berkeley resident Joanna Garcia. "I was telling my friend about it -- just really shocking that would happen, especially a child would be targeted."

The boy was rushed to Alta Bates Medical Center where doctors found meth in his system.

Meanwhile, Thomas is charged with attempted murder and will likely be arraigned Wednesday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsmethmethamphetaminedrugdrugsillegal drugsarrestmental healthchild endangermentcrimepolicechildrenchild injuredu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texts revealed during trial of young woman accused of encouraging boyfriend to commit suicide
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
Actor in Tin Man makeup charged with DWI
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances
More News
Top Stories
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
NASA introduces new astronaut candidates
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
Student with autism banned from graduation for social media posts
Sooner surprise: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops retires at 56
High school student disciplined for racist Instagram
Show More
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Police hope sketch will lead to man who killed father of 6
More News
Top Video
Actor in Tin Man makeup charged with DWI
Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay
26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances
DeAndre Hopkins helps students bring play designs to life
More Video