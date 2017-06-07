Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder

#Suspect has priors for trespassing, indecent exposure, probation violations. @UCPD_Cal say she forced #meth down a toddler's mouth pic.twitter.com/4ZSG86bidu — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) June 7, 2017

A 2yr old boy playing @PeoplesPark playground was forced to swallow meth. #Suspect caught. @UCPD_Cal worry this isn't the first time. pic.twitter.com/HyHxIiB4Y8 — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) June 7, 2017

East Bay police say a woman admitted that she intentionally gave meth to a toddler playing in the park -- a disturbing crime involving drugs and a two-year-old.Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was arrested Monday."She just walked up to him and grabbed him...she just stuck her hands in his mouth," said Jamison, who didn't want to show his face. He knew what happened Monday.Police say Thomas put meth into a little boy's mouth as he played at the People's Park Playground. The boy's nanny called for help."It was kind of messed up," Jamison said. "She's not a very good person. She steals everyone's stuff. She runs around talking to herself. She's crazy."Park regulars say they know Thomas. Police also know Thomas, who they say lives in the park, alone. She's been busted for trespassing, indecent exposure and probation violations.Those who pass by People's Park daily are horrified."It's really sad, that's what it is. Very sad -- along with a lot of stuff that probably happens here in the park," said Berkeley resident Joanna Garcia. "I was telling my friend about it -- just really shocking that would happen, especially a child would be targeted."The boy was rushed to Alta Bates Medical Center where doctors found meth in his system.Meanwhile, Thomas is charged with attempted murder and will likely be arraigned Wednesday.