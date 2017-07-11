HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police released a composite sketch of a female they are seeking in the June shooting death of a young man in northwest Houston.
Police said a woman approached a police officer at the Valero on the corner of Pinemont and Shepherd just on June 15. The person told police there was a shooting across the street and that a driver was shot.
Officers found the body of 22-year-old Alex Ortega inside a vehicle.
Investigators said the vehicle was spotted in front of the Candlelight Manor Apartments earlier in the evening.
According to police, the driver and two female passengers were talking with another woman who was standing outside the vehicle in the street. She then fired several shots into the car.
Police interviewed the two women in the car with Ortega.
Detectives described the suspect as a black female in her late teens to early 20s, with a slim, athletic build.
Police urged anyone who recognizes the suspect to call homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
