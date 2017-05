Woman wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested

EMBED >More News Videos There is a $5,000 reward for information on these female bank robbers.

Authorities have arrested a woman wanted in connection with several recent bank robberies across Houston.Brittney Alexander, 22, has been booked into Houston jail on an aggravated robbery charge.According to authorities, Alexander ordered a teller at the Chase bank on 1102 Silber Road to give her money."This is a robbery. I have a gun and give me all the money and nobody will get hurt!" a note read.At a second location, Alexander got away with $900 after threatening the bank teller.Police believe she is connected to other robberies across the area.Last week, two females struck three Chase banks with a demand note . The duo got away with an undisclosed amount from two locations.