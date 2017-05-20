NEWS

Woman wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested

A female suspect in multiple recent bank robberies has been arrested. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have arrested a woman wanted in connection with several recent bank robberies across Houston.

Brittney Alexander, 22, has been booked into Houston jail on an aggravated robbery charge.
There is a $5,000 reward for information on these female bank robbers.



According to authorities, Alexander ordered a teller at the Chase bank on 1102 Silber Road to give her money.

"This is a robbery. I have a gun and give me all the money and nobody will get hurt!" a note read.

At a second location, Alexander got away with $900 after threatening the bank teller.

The search is on for two women wanted for multiple bank robberies, Pooja Lodhia reports.



Police believe she is connected to other robberies across the area.

Last week, two females struck three Chase banks with a demand note. The duo got away with an undisclosed amount from two locations.

