Woman walking on Montgomery Co. road struck and killed

A woman walking on a dark Montgomery County road Thursday night was struck by a vehicle and later died at the hospital.The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crockett Martin Road near Crockett Forest.Authorities said the woman in her 30s appeared to be walking in the road or crossing it when she was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.Troopers noted the road is heavily traveled and narrow.The driver was not impaired, law enforcement determined.