Woman walking on Montgomery Co. road struck and killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman walking on a dark Montgomery County road Thursday night was struck by a vehicle and later died at the hospital.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crockett Martin Road near Crockett Forest.

Authorities said the woman in her 30s appeared to be walking in the road or crossing it when she was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

Troopers noted the road is heavily traveled and narrow.

The driver was not impaired, law enforcement determined.
