A San Antonio woman visiting family in the Tomball area dropped her dog off at a groomer, and hasn't been seen since.Deniece Brantley, 37, was last seen in the Tomball area on December 29. Officials with Texas Equusearch say her mother and sister live in Tomball, and while visiting them, Deniece dropped off her dog at a groomer, and never returned to pick up her pet.Deniece was driving a dark gray, 2015 Toyota Camry 4-door with Texas license plates of GPL-9743. She was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt with "Texas Forever" printed on the front of it, a black sweater and sandals or flip flops. She was wearing a ring on her left middle finger, and a Band-Aid on her right index finger.If you have seen Deniece Brantley since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.