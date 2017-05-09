Alexia Solis was on her way home from the grocery store when she got hit by another car at Heights and 19th Street.The car was a mess. Parts still sit on the street corner.The other driver was ticketed for running a stop sign. That driver was driving for Door Dash, the restaurant delivery service.Getting someone to pay for the damage turned out tough, so Solis turned to ABC13 investigative reporter Ted Oberg."He said, 'I was looking at my phone, so you know I was distracted'," Solis said.Door Dash said its own insurance only pays what is left after the driver's own insurance pays out first, requiring "Dashers" to be insured to get and keep the job. The car that hit Solis was insured, but the young man driving it was specifically excluded from the policy."Right before we called you all, we got a call from Door Dash saying Door Dash can't help because the guy was uninsured," Solis said.She kept pushing and eventually called us.After a few e-mails from us, a Door Dash insurance adjuster finally got in touch and eventually paid for the car. It will likely pick up whatever medical bills she had from the crash.