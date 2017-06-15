NEWS

Wife of Nik Wallenda set for Niagara Falls aerial stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, New York --
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing to attempt a stunt during which she plans to hang by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.

Erendira Vazquez Wallenda's stunt scheduled for Thursday morning will require her to be tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She'll be on a Hula-Hoop-type device dangling from a helicopter as it flies 300 feet (91 meter) above the Falls.

Her husband, tightrope walker Nik Wallenda, says the cable won't aide her performance.

Thursday's stunt is being attempted on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
