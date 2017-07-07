Woman survives four story fall from hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2193056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman is in the hospital after a dramatic four story fall from an abandoned building in Downtown Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after a dramatic four story fall from an abandoned building in downtown Fresno.It happened at the old Hotel Fresno on Broadway Plaza just after midnight. Firefighters say the woman, and several others, were up on the roof when she fell after part of the facade gave way."Just sitting there, chilling, taking selfies -- trying to get a visual for everybody to see what she did tonight. And as soon as she did that, as soon as that was over, the bottom of her gave out and she just fell," said witness Aaron Greenwood.The woman fell from the eighth floor roof to the fourth floor balcony below. Firefighters had to use ladders to get to her."Fortunately she's still alive. We were able to make access to her, talk to her, at least find out what's going on. And with that, we were able to get to her," said Tony Escobedo of the Fresno Fire Department.After stabilizing the woman, they carried her in a basket down several flights of stairs. She was taken to the hospital and last reported in critical condition.