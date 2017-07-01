NEWS

Woman, 77, survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman trapped under SUV for 18 hours (KTRK)

WHITEHALL, New York --
A 77-year-old upstate New York woman has survived being pinned under a sport utility vehicle for 18 hours.

Police tell the Glens Falls newspaper The Post-Star that Whitehall resident Shirley Coderre exited her SUV on Monday afternoon but had neglected to shift it into park. Troopers say when she noticed and tried to get back in she was knocked down by the driver's side door and the vehicle rolled on top of her in the driveway of her rural home, pinning one leg under a wheel.

State police Sgt. Luke Splittgerber tells the newspaper one of the woman's legs was fully pinned and the other was partially pinned under the vehicle, which wasn't visible from the road. He says the woman never lost consciousness.

Troopers say the woman lives alone and endured a night with temperatures in the low 50s and rain showers. She was discovered Tuesday morning by a neighbor who heard her calls for help.

Local firefighters removed her from beneath the SUV. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

A hospital spokesman says the woman is recovering in the surgical intensive care unit.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfreak accidentelderly womanrescueu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man arrested for DUI with 1-week-old in car, police say
Mother sentenced to 130 years for killing children
Elderly man dies after NE Houston house fire
2 victims remain in critical condition after deadly Bronx hospital shooting
More News
Top Stories
Elderly man dies after NE Houston house fire
Support EquuSearch at Kemah Bay fundraiser event
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man
25 shot in Arkansas club, no apparent connection to terror
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Steam heat cranks up a notch for 4th of July
Show More
State shields Planned Parenthood from defunding
What you need to know about fireworks laws
TX couple shows love for Torchy's Tacos in photo shoot
Is it here yet? Things we miss about college football season
Felons on the run from justice in Montgomery Co.
More News
Top Video
Support EquuSearch at Kemah Bay fundraiser event
Elderly man dies after NE Houston house fire
State shields Planned Parenthood from defunding
Watch out now! MS man puts mustard on crawfish
More Video