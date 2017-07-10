NEWS

Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.

Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities believe a gunman in northwest Harris County opened fire into a home, shooting a woman in the leg overnight.

Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the shooting on Bellfield Manor Lane just before 3:45 a.m.

According to law enforcement, a man appeared to have walked up to a bedroom window and shot into it, injuring the woman in her sleep.

The gunman took off. A man and young children, who were also inside the home, were not injured.

The woman's condition was not immediately disclosed.
