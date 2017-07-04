Woman shot in chest during robbery in west Houston

Police say a woman was shot in the chest late Monday night when two men tried to rob her in west Houston.According to Houston police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Chimney Rock near Glenmont at about 11 p.m. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in her chest.She was sent to the hospital in critical condition and expected to survive.Citing the victim, police said she was shot while being held up by two men. A description of the robbers was not immediately disclosed.