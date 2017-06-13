CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Woman seen riding on car hood explains

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highway and this is no exception. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.

An ABC13 viewer was driving on the Pinemont overpass near Highway 290 when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.

The woman called the Eyewitness News desk and said that the video isn't what it appears and wants to give her side of the story.

ABC13 reporter Steve Campion has a full interview with her at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video captures woman on the hood of car in Houston
