Woman seen riding on car hood explains

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.An ABC13 viewer was driving on the Pinemont overpass near Highway 290 when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.The woman called the Eyewitness News desk and said that the video isn't what it appears and wants to give her side of the story.ABC13 reporter Steve Campion has a full interview with her at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News.