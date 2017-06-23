A woman was spotted holding onto the hood of a car, screaming for help, as the vehicle proceeded down a street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Local resident Alex Lindbergh shared footage of the incident to Facebook on June 21, where it has been viewed over 16,000 times.
According to 13newsnow, the woman driver and the woman on top of the car know each other. "The woman holding onto the hood told police that she was assaulted by the woman driving the car."
Both of the women are being considered suspects, with police classifying the incident as "a mutual aggressor issue," 13newsnow reported.
Related Topics:
newscaru.s. & world
newscaru.s. & world