Woman rushed to hospital after house fire

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A woman was taken to the hospital after her home caught fire on Sunday morning. Her family said she became so stressed after seeing her home in flames, that she started having chest pains.

The woman has owned the home for at least forty years. Everything she owned and had worked for was inside the home.

Her daughter-in-law, Victoria Salinas, said the fire started in the back in the home, in the wash room area. They were not running the washer or dryer so they're not sure how the fire started. They believe it was electrical.

The fire caused extensive damage.

The good news is both the homeowner and her son made it out safely.

Her son heard the fire crackling and it woke him up around 3 a.m. He then woke his mother up. Their home is in southeast Houston on Kingsley Street near Park Place and the Gulf Freeway.

The homeowner does not have insurance. Her daughter-in-law is planning on starting a GoFundMe.
