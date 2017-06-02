Woman robbed at gunpoint in League City

League City investigators are asking for help finding two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint after she returned from a restaurant in southeast Houston.Elizabeth asked us not to use her last name for fear of her safety. She says the men were at the restaurant with her, followed her to her League City home, and then, in her driveway, demanded her purse."He opens the door and the gun is right by my head," she said. "He seemed a little confused."The two suspects drove off after taking the purse.Investigators believe the suspects were driving a dark-colored Infiniti or Mercedes.The armed suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5'6", 140 pounds, light complexion, wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.The driver/suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6', 175 pounds, short, black hair with a bald-fade, a "chin strap" style beard, a tattoo on his left arm (possibly a sleeve style tattoo), wearing a blue shirt, dark basketball style shorts, tennis shoes, black wrist watch and sunglasses on top of his head.