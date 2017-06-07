EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1870772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman captures large snake hanging out of car window, Deborah Wrigley reports.

A woman reaching for a pump at a Georgia gas station made a terrifying discovery: she found a snake instead.Cameras were rolling as another customer worked to remove the coiled snake from inside.After turning the snake with the end of the pump, the man reached in and pulled it out.The snake measured about four feet long, but he says it was not venomous.The man took it to the woods and released it.