Woman on bike killed by METRORail near Houston Zoo

#METRORailRedLine is delayed at Hermann Park/ Rice University S/B. Need to find another ride? Visit https://t.co/5VYs7kvlNA ^A — METRO Houston Alerts (@METROHouAlerts) February 3, 2017

METRO says a woman who was killed by a light rail train Friday morning did not have the right of way when she rode her bike into the train's path.The woman died after she was run over by the METRORail at Fannin and Sunset, prompting crews to shut down the roadway in both directions.Houston police said the victim crossed in front of the train on her bike after coming from the Hermann Park side of Fannin.It was not immediately clear whether or not the woman was wearing headphones at the time of the crash.The victim's age or identity are not yet known, and police could not tell Eyewitness News whether she was a student.Tragically, investigators said her body became trapped underneath the train, and could not be pulled out until METRO moved the vehicle forward.A bicycle was seen by SkyEye crumpled between the light rail train and a loading platform.There were people on the train at the time of the accident, but they were not hurt in the accident.This train in particular runs on METRORail's Red Line. METRO said the train is delayed to Hermann Park/Rice University.METRO hoped to have the light rail back on track before 11am.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.