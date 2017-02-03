TRAIN ACCIDENT

Woman on bike killed by METRORail near Houston Zoo

EMBED </>More News Videos

We're sad to report about a tragic death involving a woman on a bicycle and a METRORail train

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
METRO says a woman who was killed by a light rail train Friday morning did not have the right of way when she rode her bike into the train's path.

The woman died after she was run over by the METRORail at Fannin and Sunset, prompting crews to shut down the roadway in both directions.

Houston police said the victim crossed in front of the train on her bike after coming from the Hermann Park side of Fannin.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the woman was wearing headphones at the time of the crash.

The victim's age or identity are not yet known, and police could not tell Eyewitness News whether she was a student.

Tragically, investigators said her body became trapped underneath the train, and could not be pulled out until METRO moved the vehicle forward.

A bicycle was seen by SkyEye crumpled between the light rail train and a loading platform.



There were people on the train at the time of the accident, but they were not hurt in the accident.

This train in particular runs on METRORail's Red Line. METRO said the train is delayed to Hermann Park/Rice University.

METRO hoped to have the light rail back on track before 11am.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsmetrowoman killedbicycletrain accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAIN ACCIDENT
EXCLUSIVE: Train slams into truck stuck on tracks in Spring
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in NW Houston
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
Crews cleaning up after train comes off tracks
More train accident
NEWS
Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo': 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
Police: Wife charged in husband's murder in NW Houston
Raid That Likely Killed Civilians Was 'Well Thought Out': White House
More News
Top Stories
Police: Wife charged in husband's murder in NW Houston
WATCH LIVE: Countdown to Super Sunday at Radio Row
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
Texans announce 6.55% price hike for 2017 season tickets
High rollers bringing private jets to Super Bowl 51
'Big Texas Party' celebrates Houston and the Super Bowl
Lines wrap around Club Nomadic for opening night
Show More
SPOTTED! Where celebs were seen out and about in Houston
Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
Caught on video: Trooper dragged by vehicle
Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners
Son finds mom's body covered in blood in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
This student can stack cups at record speed
Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
Dog found in trash bag finds forever home
More Video